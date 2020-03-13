Diana Ross postpones tour two weeks after performing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks after performing to a sold-out audience at the Wilson Center in Wilmington, Diana Ross is cancelling the remainder of her tour due to concerns over the coronavirus. Her daughter, Rhonda Ross, who opens the concerts with her own performances, confirmed the cancellation on social media.
“Thank you to everyone who was part of this magnificent ride. It is out of an abundance of caution that the final concerts have been postponed,” Rhonda Ross said on Facebook.
Diana Ross, a 12-time Grammy nominee as a member of the Supremes and as a solo artist, performed at the Wilson Center on Feb. 28. The 75-year old had concert-goers dancing and singing along to some of her greatest hits.
Ross left Wilmington for a concert in Charlotte. She was scheduled to perform this week in Miami.
“Out of concern for public health and safety, the performances in Miami, March 12 and 13 are postponed,” her daughter said. “We are heeding warnings from those who have communicated concerns about large events and also heeding warnings from health officials. We are always concerned about the safety of our live audiences and will attempt to reschedule these performances hopefully in the coming months.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.