Crews fighting fire in Holly Shelter Game Land

PENDER COUNT, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the North Carolina Forest Service are working to contain a “persistent” wildfire within the Holly Shelter Game Land.
According to a news release, the 2,765-acre wildfire is located in the area of Tram Road and Grassy Road and is about 50 percent contained.
“The wildfire is confined within a network of well-established roads within the interior of game lands property however, due to fuel availability for reburn, the fire has potential to spread,” the news release stated.
Forest service officials say an approaching cold front could give the fire an opportunity to escape containment lines on the eastern side of the fire against Lodge Road.
“Should the fire break its boundary due to aggressive and shifting southwest to northwest winds with gusts predicted to 30mph, areas to the east of the fire may be in the path of significant wildfire activity,” the release stated.
Evacuations have not been ordered at this time, however, county officials from Pender County Emergency Management and the Pender County Health Department are monitoring the situation and have been making plans to activate response efforts should the need arise.
Residents and businesses in the area should monitor communications outlets carefully as the status of this wildfire may change over the course of the day.
Dense smoke may also cause hazardous conditions for motorists in the area of Holly Shelter Game Lands. Areas of major concern to the east of the fire are those along the Highway 17 corridor from Shepards Road to Pinnacle Parkway, specifically Trader’s Neck Road, Buck Shot Road, Deer Ridge Road (West), Stag Drive, Old Whitefield Road, Hilltop Farm Road, and Pinnacle Parkway.
For any questions or concerns, please contact Pender County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 910-259-1210.
