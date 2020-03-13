Crews fighting fire in Holly Shelter Game Land

Dense smoke may also cause hazardous conditions for motorists in the area of Holly Shelter Game Lands. Areas of major concern to the east of the fire are those along the Highway 17 corridor from Shepards Road to Pinnacle Parkway, specifically Trader’s Neck Road, Buck Shot Road, Deer Ridge Road (West), Stag Drive, Old Whitefield Road, Hilltop Farm Road, and Pinnacle Parkway.