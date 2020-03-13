Coronavirus: Things you need to know in the Cape Fear region

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - The intensifying spread of COVID-19 across the globe is causing major events and large group gatherings to be cancelled, people to stock up on disinfectants, and leaving college students wondering what to do after spring break.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced stronger guidelines for people across the state Thursday, in light of more confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. Additionally, President Donald Trump is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday night as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.
NCDHHS is keeping up with the number of presumptive positive and confirmed positive cases of coronavirus here: http://bit.ly/39O272N
Presumptive Positive - A positive COVID-19 test that still must be confirmed by another testing laboratory. NCDHHS is responding to presumptive positive cases by following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection.
Confirmed Positive - A confirmed positive case means the test has been confirmed by the CDC lab.
Here are some things you may need to know in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading:
All schools within the University of North Carolina System, including UNCW, NC State, UNC and ECU will end in-person classes by March 20. Online courses will begin March 23.
CFCC will extend spring break for curriculum students one week, until March 23, 2020. The school will transition to online programs wherever possible beginning March 23, 2020.
- Azalea Festival cancelled, some events may be rescheduled
- St. Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled
- Scotty McCreery concert postponed
- Southport Spring Festival cancelled
- NHRMC Wilmington NC Marathon cancelled
- Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run cancelled
- Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival cancelled
- All major conference basketball tournaments, including the NCAA, SEC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12, ACC, Big East and Big South.
- PGA Tour cancelled
- The Masters postponed
- Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14
- NBA suspending season
- NHL suspending season
- MLS suspending season
- MLB delaying start of season
- NASCAR postponed
- ATP has suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Some cruise lines and major amusement parks, including Disney parks, are closed.
*Due to the high volume of churches and potential cancellations in the area, we are encouraging people to reach out directly to the church or organization. You can add the information in the comment section of the cancellations post pinned to the top of the WECT Facebook page.
- No visitors age 12 and under are permitted
- Each patient is limited to two (2) adult visitors at a time
- Do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough, until 48 hours after your symptoms are gone
- As always, please sanitize your hands often
- No visitors age 12 and under are permitted.
- Each patient is limited to two (2) adult visitors at a time.
- Do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough, until 48 hours after your symptoms are gone.
- Visitation hours will be limited to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Outside groups that have visited the hospital in the past have been notified not to come.
- Those who are not immediate family members are asked to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary, even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age. Please note these restrictions do NOT apply to those seeking care.
- Nursing team members and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
- Do not visit if you have a cough, sore throat or fever.
- If you have been sick, do not visit until you are 48 hours symptom-free.
- Visitors will be limited to two (2) adults at a time.
The World Health Organization recommends using the following methods to reduce the exposure and transmission of coronavirus and other illnesses:
- Frequently clean hands by using alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
- Use a flexed elbow or tissue when coughing and sneezing to cover your mouth. Throw the tissue away immediately and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough.
- Avoid direct contact with live animals and surfaces they may have touched when visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the coronavirus is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.
Symptoms of coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They can be mild to severe, and in some cases can lead to death.
Those who are at the highest risk of catching COVID-19 are the young, the elderly and those who are already being treated for chronic medical diseases.
Doctors say there is not currently a treatment or vaccine for COVID-19, but over-the-counter medications, like cold and cough medicines, can help treat symptoms of the virus.
The mortality rate for people with the virus has been widely reported around 2 to 3%, but health experts note the actual percentage is not that high, as not all cases are diagnosed or reported.
The rate is higher than the flu, which kills on average about 0.1% of people who get it, based on a 10-year average of data from the CDC.
Residents in North Carolina who have questions and concerns about coronavirus may call the Coronavirus Line at 1-866-462-3821.
The helpline is staffed by North Carolina Poison Control officials 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Nurses and pharmacists handling the calls can help people know:
- How coronavirus is spread
- Whether or not a person is at risk
- What precautions can be taken to prevent the spread of the virus
- What the symptoms of coronavirus are
- What to do if coronavirus is suspected
If you have traveled to China recently and are wondering about the likelihood of infection, call the helpline at 1-866-462-3821. You can also visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html for more information.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.