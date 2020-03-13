Citing importance of handwashing, CFPUA suspends service disconnections

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Public Utility Authority announced Friday morning it is temporarily suspending delinquency-related service disconnections, effective immediately.
“One of the most important safeguards for our community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is hand-washing,” Executive Director Jim Flechtner said. “This small step ensures all of our customers have access to water during this time to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy.”
The suspension of disconnections will be reassessed in around 30 days, according to CFPUA, with any revisions dependent upon circumstances at that time.
Customers who have had their service disconnected can call CFPUA Customer Service at 910-332-6550 to arrange for their service to be restored during this period.
Charges will continue to accrue on all active accounts, CFPUA noted.
Service disconnections already have been suspended since February 3 as CFPUA implemented new customer service software.
