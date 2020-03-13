CASTING CALL: ‘This Country’ seeks infant twins or triplets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - “This Country," a Fox television comedy filming its pilot episode in the Port City, is looking for a set of infant twins or triplets for an upcoming shoot.
According to a news release from TW Cast and Recruit, the production is seeking caucasian twins or triplets between 6-10 months in age, male or female, for scenes that will be filmed on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.
The pay will be a guaranteed $200/12 hours per baby.
Due to their ages, the babies will not be kept at any filming locations for more than four hours.
If you’re interested, you can click here or check out their Facebook page.
“This Country," a half-hour mockumentary inspired by the original BBC series and starring Seann William Scott, follows the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet, who are trailed by a documentary crew that goes to a small town “to study young adults and their current concerns in an idiosyncratic surrounding.”
