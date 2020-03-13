Cameron Art Museum postpones United States Colored Troops Sculpture event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An event honoring United States Colored Troops during the Civil War scheduled for Saturday at the Cameron Art Museum has been postponed.
Over 100 people were expected to attend the event featuring a sculpture of the USCT created by sculptor Stephen Hayes.
“In light of state of emergency declarations in North Carolina and in other states across the United States, we regret to announce that the United States Colored Troops Public Sculpture Project Fundraiser to be held on Saturday, March 14 will be rescheduled,” Cameron Art Museum officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon. “Nothing is more important to CAM than the health and safety of our members, visitors, volunteers, and staff, and we made our decision with this in mind. We will be in touch soon with a new date.”
The proceeds from the ticket sales go directly to the USCT Public Sculpture Project, which will commemorate the 1,600 brave African American soldiers who fought for their freedom and the freedom of their families at the Battle of Forks Road during the Civil War. The work has already begun at the bronze foundry for this sculpture, according to the press release.
