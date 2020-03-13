Cameron Art Museum postpones United States Colored Troops Sculpture event

“In light of state of emergency declarations in North Carolina and in other states across the United States, we regret to announce that the United States Colored Troops Public Sculpture Project Fundraiser to be held on Saturday, March 14 will be rescheduled,” Cameron Art Museum officials said in a press release Thursday afternoon. “Nothing is more important to CAM than the health and safety of our members, visitors, volunteers, and staff, and we made our decision with this in mind. We will be in touch soon with a new date.”