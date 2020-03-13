CAA cancels all competitions for remainder of winter, spring sports seasons

RICHMOND, Va. (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Association has canceled all conference and non-conference competitions for the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons.
Conference officials said they made the decision after “extensive discussions with the conference’s institutional administrators, in light of new developments and in an attempt to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.”
The CAA has also indefinitely suspended all in-person, on- and off-campus recruiting.
“The CAA will continue to monitor what is a very complex and fluid situation, and will communicate any additional and pertinent information at a later date,” stated Rob Washburn, associate commissioner, in a Friday afternoon news release. “The top priority of the conference will always be the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans.”
