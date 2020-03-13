Brunswick County School Board member concedes primary election

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Catherine Cooke, a current member of the Brunswick County Board of Education, has decided not to call for a recount in her District 3 republican primary election against David Robinson.
Election workers canvassed the votes from the primary elections on Friday morning. Robinson, of Holden Beach, ended up with 7.119 votes to Cooke’s 7,006. Since the difference between the two candidates was less than one percent, the 3-term incumbent was eligible to call for a recount.
“I have been honored to serve the county on the school board for 12 years,” Cooke said in a statement after the results were finalized. “I am proud to say that there have been many improvements and positive changes in many areas on my watch with my other board members. I asked people to ‘Get on the Bus’ with me in 2008, and it’s been a good ride. Now I am looking forward to the next bus the Lord has for me. Again, I thank the community for trusting me to serve them these past 12 years. I will continue to work steadily until December when the new members will begin their service.”
Robinson will face democrat Sherill Jolly in the general election for the District 3 seat on the school board.
