Brunswick County School Board member concedes primary election

“I have been honored to serve the county on the school board for 12 years,” Cooke said in a statement after the results were finalized. “I am proud to say that there have been many improvements and positive changes in many areas on my watch with my other board members. I asked people to ‘Get on the Bus’ with me in 2008, and it’s been a good ride. Now I am looking forward to the next bus the Lord has for me. Again, I thank the community for trusting me to serve them these past 12 years. I will continue to work steadily until December when the new members will begin their service.”