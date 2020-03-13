Brunswick County inmate dies in custody

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation is underway, after an inmate died at the Brunswick County Detention Center Friday morning.
According to a spokesperson with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Keith Clark, of Holden Beach, was found unresponsive around 1:30 a.m.
Deputies performed lifesaving measures in an attempt to revive Clark, but were not successful.
According to authorities, the cause of death is believed to be of natural causes and does not appear to be suspicious or self-inflicted. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause.
As per protocol, Sheriff John Ingram has requested the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards conduct an internal investigation to be sure that all Brunswick County Detention Center policies were followed.
Clark had been in the Brunswick County Detention Center since March 4, 2020 for felony probation violation. He was 36 years old.
