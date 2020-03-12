Wilmington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled over coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled to take place this Saturday in Wilmington has been canceled over coronavirus (COVID-19) fears, according to event organizers.
“Without knowing the full extent of the current situation locally with the COVID-19 virus, and wanting to err on the side of caution and safety, we regret having to cancel the St. Patrick’s Festival and Parade,” said Chris Andrews with Cool Wilmington Productions. “We did not make this decision lightly as we know that many of you look forward to it each year.”
Thousands of people typically flock to downtown Wilmington for the annual parade.
