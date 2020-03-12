U.S. Census Bureau disputes claims of ‘white’ and ‘male’ default

The census is about how you identify. It is important to note that questionnaires with incomplete information are still counted, but we highly encourage people to fill out the census as completely and accurately as possible. During final data processing if we still are still missing information there are several procedures that we use. In the 2020 Census we are planning to use administrative information, such as from some federal and state records or previous census responses, to fill in missing data. We may also use other information provided about the household or persons living in the household. As a last resort, we use statistical techniques to impute for missing responses. The only way to ensure we tabulate the choice that most closely aligns with how you identify is for you to respond.