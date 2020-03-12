Two upcoming New Hanover County races canceled due to virus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers for the 11th annual NHRMC Wilmington NC Marathon and the Steve Haydu St. Patrick’s Lo Tide Run say both events have been canceled due to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a Facebook post, the decision to cancel the NHRMC Wilmington NC Marathon was made on the advice from Governor Roy Cooper to not hold events with over 100 people.
Organizers say they are looking at options including deferring free into 2021.
“If you paid the additional fee to defer, we will refund that fee. More options will be provided but we need some time to work out those details,” the post stated.
The organizers for the Lo Tide Run announced the event’s cancellation Thursday afternoon. The 5K walk/run and 10K run were scheduled to be held in Carolina Beach on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.