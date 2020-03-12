Stressed on spring break: UNCW students wonder what’s next

“We pay a lot to go to school at UNCW and we’re spending a lot of time out of the classroom. If I wanted to go to online school, I would pay to go to online school. UNCW obviously can’t control the epidemic that’s happening but I think after Florence they could have better prepared an evacuation plan. I live on campus so I definitely feel like there has to be some sort of compensation if I’m not going to be able to stay in my apartment for the rest of the year and a meal plan,” she said.