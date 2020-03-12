South Brunswick’s Camille Gannon named the WECT Athlete of the Week

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - South Brunswick’s Camille Gannon is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
Last week the sophomore scored ten goals and had three assists in the Cougars 21-3 win over North Myrtle Beach
Gannon has helped led South Brunswick to a 1-1 start to the season.
