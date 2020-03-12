Separating fact from fiction about COVID-19 (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

Carla: “The state department of public health put out guidance yesterday (Tuesday) evening for providers in the community. It talks about who is eligible for testing. There are two different criteria you could possibly meet. The first would be that you have fever or signs and symptoms, meaning cough, lower respiratory illness, shortness of breath, and you also have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, with someone who has had a positive test. The other criteria that you could meet, you have fever AND signs and symptoms of lower respiratory (illness), and you have an unknown exposure. The caveat to that is, you also have to have a negative flu test. You have to do a rapid flu (test) to show the flu is not what you have, before we would send it to the state lab for testing (for COVID-19).”