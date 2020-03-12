Pender County Schools taking action over COVID-19 concerns

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County School System is postponing or canceling activities starting Friday, March 13, following guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services related to COVID-19.
All performances, field trips, practices, rehearsals and meetings scheduled before or after the school day are canceled until further notice, according to a release from the school system. PACES and 21st Century programs will continue to operate. Officials ask students to work with teachers and coaches to comply with the latest recommendations from the NCDHHS. Parents with students who are highly susceptible to illness or are facing significant medical needs are asked to contact their school to discuss the possible need for a distance learning plan.
The release adds that “Pender County Schools will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and seek guidance from state health officials on the appropriate measures to keep our students, staff and community safe”.
