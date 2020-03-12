Parody of the Harry Potter series, ‘Puff’s’ tells the tale of other witches and wizards at school of magic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pineapple-Shaped Lamps presents Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic by Matt Cox.
The show is about a different orphan boy who discovered he is a wizard.
In the show, Wayne (Brett J. Young) makes it his mission to become a hero and make the Puffs the single most important house of all time but another boy wizard keeps getting in the way.
Puffs will run March 12-28 at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theater at Thalian Hall, located at 310 Chestnut St. in downtown Wilmington.
Puffs is directed by Beau Mumford and stars: Brett J. Young, Amanda Young Wilson, Grace Carlyle Berry, Ben Hart, Matthew Carter, Anna Gamel Huber, Eddie Waters, Jaimie Harwood, Wesley Brown, Beth Corvino and Holly Cole Brown.
Puffs contains adult themes and language that may not be suitable for younger children.
For tickets and showtimes, click here or go to PSLComedy.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.