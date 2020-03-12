Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in N.C. now at 12

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina is now at 12, according to state officials.
Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, State Health Director and the Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, announced the latest numbers during a meeting Thursday morning of Governor Roy Cooper’s Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force.
Two of the newly confirmed cases were in Forsyth County while the third was in Johnston County.
Tilson said that there have been no deaths in the state as a result of coronavirus.
State officials are not recommending school closures at this time.
They also are encouraging employers to have flexible sick leave to accommodate workers and to utilize remote opportunities or staggering work times to minimize interaction.
Gov. Cooper said Thursday morning that he will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss further measures he is recommending.
“All of our lives will change in some way over the next weeks and months,” Cooper said. "We know there will be disappointment. We know there will be loss of income for some people. We know there will be inconvenience. The number one object here is to protect the health, safety and welfare of North Carolinians.
“We’ll have to make some tough decisions, some unpopular, but it’s important to take steps now. I know this is a difficult situation, but like North Carolina knows, we are better when we work together.”
During the meeting, Interim UNC System President Bill Roper discussed the decision to have all schools in the system end in-person classes by March 20 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We’re trying to find the right balance between what I’d call prudent action and panic,” Roper said. "In the UNC system we have 17 educational institutions and some other affiliates and it’s important for us to, most of the time, give wide discretion for flexibility across the system. This is not one of those times.
“The virus is here in North Carolina. We can’t prevent its entry into our state. But I think, as much as possible, everything we’re doing needs to directed at interrupting the transmission of the virus across our state.”
You can watch the task force meeting below:
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.