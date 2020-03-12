New Hanover deputies search for missing middle school student

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to track down a middle school student who has been missing since Wednesday.
Demorria Serenity Banks-McCain, 13, who is a student at Holly Shelter Middle School, was last seen at 131 Hampton Drive wearing khaki school uniform pants, and a red or white collared shirt.
She’s five-foot-three and weighs 110 pounds with shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information, contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Offic at 910-798-4200.
