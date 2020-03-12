New Hanover County Schools continues to monitor COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with the New Hanover County school system said they’re continuing to monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and are taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of illness among students and staff.
Currently, there are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and no such cases in the Cape Fear region.
“The situation is extremely fluid and changing rapidly. The district has open lines of communication with health and county officials regarding potential actions and next steps occurring within the Cape Fear region. NHCS will be utilizing the district website, Blackboard Connect, district social media, NHCS-TV, and our internal email to communicate updates,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Del Burns.
New Hanover County Schools on Thursday provided the following updates for various school events, meetings, athletic competitions, etc.
Best Foot Forward
March 13 event has been postponed. Organizers are researching alternative date and venue options.
NHCS-Sanctioned Field Trips
- In-district NHCS sanctioned field trips will occur as scheduled.
- All out-of-district NHCS sanctioned field trips are canceled as of Monday, March 16, 2020. Exceptions will be reviewed by the Interim Superintendent’s designee on a case-by-case basis per principal’s request.
Professional Development (PD)
- In-district PD will be held as scheduled. It is strongly advised that virtual options be utilized when available.
- PD requiring out-of-district travel is canceled until further notice.
- No new face-to-face PD is to be scheduled until further notice.
- Employee out-of-district travel is canceled until further notice.
District Events & Meetings
- Scheduled district meetings and events will occur as planned until further notice.
- No new district meetings and events are to be scheduled until further notice.
- All scheduled district meetings and events are subject to change.
- In keeping with the guidance from state health officials, the following information must be provided to families when promoting the event: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”
School Events & Meetings
- Meetings and events at individual schools (i.e., concerts, family engagement events, parent conferences, open houses) may be held as scheduled at the discretion of the principal.
- In keeping with the guidance from state health officials, the following information must be provided to families when promoting the event: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”
Facility Use
- Current facility use of NHCS buildings will continue until further notice and will be reviewed as conditions warrant.
- There will be no new building rentals until further notice.
- Outdoor venues may be available according to regular rental terms.
Athletic Events
- Only conference play will be allowed beginning on Monday, March 16 until further notice.
- In keeping with the guidance from state health officials, the following information must be provided to families when promoting the event: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”
School Volunteers/Visitors
- Volunteers/visitors are encouraged to consider the following: “Based on guidance from state health officials, events that attract crowds should be avoided by those aged 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are ill.”
- Volunteers/visitors, who are experiencing symptoms of any illness or possible direct exposure, should refrain from visiting schools.
Student Attendance
- Students are expected to be in school each day unless ill or unable to attend due to an unavoidable reason. Students experiencing symptoms of any illness should not attend school until they are symptom-free for 24 hours.
- Parents of students with serious medical conditions should determine whether their child should attend school based on recommendations by their health care provider.
School officials said they’re doing everything possible to keep campuses and buildings safe for everyone and are asking students, staff, and the community to follow good respiratory etiquette and personal hygiene to prevent the spread of illnesses.
Some tips include:
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are ill.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched (like your phone, tablet, countertops, and daily work surfaces).
- Stay home and away from others when you are sick.
- Practice social distancing by using fist bumps or elbows instead of shaking hands or hugs.
