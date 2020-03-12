Hughes, Syracuse roll past UNC 81-53 in ACC 2nd round

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes (33) reacts follwing a three-point basket against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Source: Ben McKeown)
March 11, 2020 at 11:49 PM EDT - Updated March 11 at 11:49 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Elijah Hughes scored 27 points to help Syracuse beat North Carolina 81-53 in Wednesday’s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Hughes had 18 points by halftime for the sixth-seeded Orange.

Syracuse blew the game open by scoring the last 15 points before halftime to lead 43-22.

The Orange never let that lead slip below 16 points in the second half. Syracuse shot 47% for the game.

Garrison Brooks scored 18 points to lead the 14th-seeded Tar Heels.

Potential one-and-done point guard Cole Anthony finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting. The Tar Heels shot 33% for the game.

