High school basketball state championship games to be closed to spectators

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NHCSAA) announced on Thursday that state basketball championship games scheduled for Saturday will be conducted with only essential staff and limited family attendance due to the growing threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“This decision is not one we make lightly,” said Commissioner Que Tucker. “We recognize that participating in a state championship game is often a once in a lifetime experience for our student-athletes, coaches their families and many in the community. However, the NCHSAA must do its part in providing leadership necessary to keep our students, communities, and state as safe as possible from the rising threat of COVID-19.”
The games will be contested with essential team personnel and a limited number of family members in attendance. No tickets will be sold at the door. Concessions will not be available for the limited attendees. Media will not be permitted to attend.
