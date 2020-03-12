Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 27 points to help Syracuse beat North Carolina 81-53 in Wednesday’s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. It was UNC's largest margin of defeat ever in the ACC Tournament. Hughes had 18 points by halftime for the sixth-seeded Orange. Syracuse blew the game open by scoring the last 15 points before halftime to lead 43-22. The Orange never let that lead slip below 16 points after halftime. Syracuse shot 47%. Garrison Brooks scored 18 points to lead the 14th-seeded Tar Heels. Potential one-and-done point guard Cole Anthony finished with five points on 2-for-10 shooting.
MIAMI (AP) — Devonte’ Graham scored 30 points, Caleb Martin scored 19 and the Hornets shook off an early 20-point deficit to beat the Heat 109-98 and keep Miami’s magic number for clinching a postseason berth at one. Kendrick Nunn scored 24 for the Heat, who played without Jimmy Butler because of a toe injury. P.J. Washington scored 17 and Miles Bridges scored 16 for the Hornets, who have won five of their last seven road games in a stretch that came immediately after they dropped eight consecutive games played away from Charlotte.
UNDATED (AP) — Eric Dickerson from SMU, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among the 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The other inductees include Alabama linebacker E.J. Junior; Michigan offensive lineman Jumbo Elliott; Colorado receiver Michael Westbrook and Georgia defensive end David Pollack, who is now a prominent college football analyst on ESPN. The latest class for the Atlanta-based hall will be inducted Dec. 8 at the National Football Foundation's awards dinner in New York. The two coaches selected for induction are Dick Sheridan, who coached at Furman and North Carolina State, and longtime Villanova coach Andy Tally.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — T.J. Gibbs scored 16 points and Dane Goodwin added 15 points, and Notre Dame defeated Boston College 80-58 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. The Irish won their 20th game in an unconventional manner as five different players scored in double digits, but not Associated Press first-team All-ACC selection John Mooney. Tenth-seeded Boston College was led by 20 points and 13 rebounds from Steffon Mitchell.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Devon Daniels scored 23 points to help North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 73-58 in Wednesday’s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. C.J. Bryce added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack. Markell Johnson also had 11 assists. N.C. State took over with a run of five straight scoring possessions in the second half. That helped the Wolfpack build a double-digit margin and lead by as many as 20 points late. Xavier Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Panthers. Pittsburgh was the tournament's No. 13 seed that advanced by beating Wake Forest on Tuesday.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, and eighth-seeded Clemson defeated ninth-seeded Miami 69-64 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.Aamir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds and John Newman had 11 points for Clemson, which finished 18 of 19 from the free throw line.Five-foot-7 Chris Lykes led Miami with 21 points off the bench including five 3s and DJ Vasiljevic added 17.