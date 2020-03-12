First Alert Forecast: warm Friday with a big weekend cool down

A cold front remains on-track to wedge in this weekend. Expect cooler northeast breezes to ratchet daily high temperatures downward to the 60s Saturday and 50s Sunday. Shower chances will trend upward, too: 10% Saturday and 50% Sunday. Look for more shower chances as the new work week begins along with another warming trend. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great week!