First Alert Forecast: partly cloudy and mostly pollen-y

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Wilmington has hit 70+ temperatures for three straight days and, as a balmy air mass continues to bathe the Cape Fear Region, Thursday and Friday will certainly make numbers four and five. The spring air may sponsor a stray pop-up shower but fair, dry skies ought to be the rule. Tree pollen counts, including sniffly oak and powdery pine grains, will stay high through the period.