Duke faces NC State in ACC quarters

VARYING EXPERIENCE: North Carolina State has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Duke has depended on freshmen. For the Wolfpack, seniors Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, C.J. Bryce, D.J. Funderburk and Jericole Hellems have combined to account for 78 percent of the team's scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. have combined to account for 55 percent of Duke's scoring this season, including 58 percent of the team's points over its last five games.