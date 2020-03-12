Daniels helps NC State top Pittsburgh 73-58 in ACC 2nd round

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Devon Daniels scored 23 points to help North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 73-58 in Wednesday’s second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
C.J. Bryce added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Wolfpack. Markell Johnson also had 11 assists.
N.C. State took over with a run of five straight scoring possessions in the second half. That helped the Wolfpack build a double-digit margin and lead by as many as 20 points late.
Xavier Johnson scored 15 points to lead the Panthers.
Pittsburgh was the tournament’s No. 13 seed that advanced by beating Wake Forest on Tuesday.
