CFCC extends spring break, announces transition to online programming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has announced an extended spring break and a transition to online programming in light of the coronavirus.
The college announced the changes Thursday night.
CFCC will extend spring break for curriculum students one week, until March 23, 2020. The schol will transition to online programs wherever possible beginning March 23, 2020. Eight week, second-mini session classes will begin on March 23, 2020.
Short-term continuing education classes will continue to meet.
“This is uncharted territory for Cape Fear Community College and for our entire region,” said Jim Morton, CFCC president, in a press release. “Although this is unprecedented at CFCC, I have every confidence in our talented faculty and staff. We will continue to provide high-quality instruction and support to our students, no matter the method of delivery.”
Students are urged to monitor the CFCC website and CFCC social media channels for additional updates.
