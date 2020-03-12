Camp Lejeune announces first presumptive positive coronavirus case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune confirms a dependent patient has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.
A Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune dependent tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, and is receiving treatment in isolation with the patient’s family. The test results are pending confirmation by the CDC.
The family has also been in isolation at their home on base due to a high risk of exposure to a known COVID-19 patient outside of the local area. None of the other family members exposed to the known COVID-19 patient have tested positive for the virus at this time.
The family had been in quarantine since before the symptoms presented, so experts say the risk of the virus spreading is very unlikely. The family remains in isolation on the base under strict supervision of the hospital.
“The Marine Corps is committed to protecting the health of our communities. We will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies and to preserve the wellness of our service members and families,” the agency said in a press release.
Anyone experiencing a cough, fever and shortness of breath should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance.
