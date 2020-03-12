CAA official involved in men’s basketball tournament tests positive for coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Colonial Athletic Association announced Thursday that an official involved in the men’s basketball tournament in Washington D.C. recently test positive for the novel coronavirus.
According to a news release, the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures,” the news release stated.
It’s unclear what game the official participated in or what role they had. It’s also unclear if UNCW was one of the “involved institutions.”
The Seahawks lost to Drexel, 66-55, on Saturday, March 7.
We’ve reached out to UNCW for comment and will post their reply when we receive it.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.