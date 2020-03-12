Brunswick County closes senior resource centers due to coronavirus

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - County officials have announced the senior resource centers will close to the public on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Brunswick Senior Resources Inc has senior center locations in Calabash, Leland, Shallotte, Southport and Supply and senior sites in Oak Island, Boiling Spring Lakes and Ash.
Staff plan to prepare meals for pick up via drive-thru or home delivery during the center closures. Individuals currently receiving home-delivered meals will have no interruptions to their service.
Leaders say all county-organized library and Cooperative Extension events are suspended and all park activities and programs are canceled effective immediately. County offices, parks and libraries will remain open as usual at this time.
According to a press release, Brunswick County has had its novel coronavirus emergency plan in place for the past two months and continues to coordinate with health leaders.
Individuals with specific questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Public Health Call Line at 1-866-462-3821
