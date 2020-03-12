Another Wake County resident tests positive for COVID-19, marking 8th case in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) - Another Wake County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
This marks the eighth COVID-19 case in North Carolina.
“The person is doing well and is isolating at home.” the news release said.
This eighth case is related to the traveler from Indiana who visited Biogen in Raleigh last week, the release said. The Wake County Public Health Division is now working to determine the patient’s close contacts, which the Center for Disease Control defines as being within about 6 feet of an infected person for 10 minutes or longer.
Health officials said on Monday that five people in Wake County tested presumptive positive for coronavirus after attending a Biogen conference in Boston during the last week in February.
