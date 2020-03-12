Advice for educators on how to prepare for the possibility school is canceled due to coronavirus

“As early as possible, decide what particular standards you wish for your students to achieve during the school absence,” she wrote. “This might be a bit tricky given we don’t know how long a school shutdown will definitively take, but you can give your best estimate as to what standards you would like them to master in a given time frame. Then, you need to give them some baseline information. Show them a 5 minute long YouTube video or go through a brief overview in the form of a reading. Perhaps have conversations with each one individually, especially if they are younger.”