ACC puts all athletic events on hold

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities. That includes all games, practices, recruiting - and participation in NCAA championships until further notice.
The NCAA has not - at this point - postponed the men's basketball tournament that's scheduled for next week, but several individual schools have announced they're taking a break from sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement that “this is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority."
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)