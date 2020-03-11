Young thespians to star in classic movie turned stage musical, Xanadu Junior

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Young thespians will lace up their roller skates to perform in a cult classic film that became a stage musical.
Xanadu Junior opens Friday, March 13 at the 2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 3:00 p.m. through March 22.
Xanadu Jr. is inspired by the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical and the Universal Pictures cult classic movie that starred Olivia Newton-John and Gene Kelly.
The campy show is filled with popular 80′s hits.
For tickets, click here.
