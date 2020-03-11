Winners for NC gov’t employee health insurance plan named

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell says new service contracts awarded for the health insurance plan for state employees, teachers and retirees should save the state and enrollees money over time.
Folwell announced Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina won the bid to keep administering the State Health Plan.
Humana won the contract to provide Medicare Advantage coverage to plan retirees and their dependents.
Folwell’s office says the potential cost savings in the three-year deals could result in lower enrolllee costs and reduce over time state government’s long-term health care liability for retirees.
The health plan covers 727,000 people.
