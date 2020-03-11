UNCW men’s golf wins in playoff

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (UNCW release) - Sophomore Segundo Oliva Pinto rallied to capture his third career tournament title while UNCW claimed the tournament championship in a one-hole playoff against Jacksonville State on Tuesday at the Surf Golf and Beach Club.
The Seahawks forced the playoff by erasing a six-stroke deficit over the final nine holes.
In the playoff, UNCW’s first four players all pared the 18th hole, but red-shirt sophomore Austin Bonfiglio drained a 10-foot putt to win it.
Oliva Pinto (65-73-67=205) won medalist honors by one stroke over Louisville’s Devin Morely (72-67-67=206). It was his second tournament title of the year and third of his career.
Blake McShea and Chris Rahm finished tied for 16th.
For UNCW head coach Daniel Bowden, it was his fifth tournament win during his three seasons at the lead of the program.
For Oliva Pinto, his tournament score of 205 is tied for sixth lowest in UNCW history and his 11-under-par is also tied for sixth.
UNCW dominated par fours, scoring one-under for the tournament and recording a tournament-high 68 birdies.
Up next is the Tar Heel Intercollegiate in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Mar. 21-22.
UNCW Lineup:
1. Segundo Oliva Pinto 65-73-67=205 (-11)
T16. Blake McShea 71-69-74=214 (-2)
T16. Christofer Rahm 74-69-71=214 (-2)
T20. Lansdon Robbins 69-75-71=215 (-1)
T29. Austin Bonfiglio 74-69-74=217 (+1)
