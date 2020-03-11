UNC meets Syracuse in ACC 2nd round

LEADING THE CHARGE: Syracuse's Elijah Hughes has averaged 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while Buddy Boeheim has put up 15.3 points. For the Tar Heels, Garrison Brooks has averaged 16.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while Cole Anthony has put up 12.6 points.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hughes has connected on 33.8 percent of the 219 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He's also converted 80.7 percent of his free throws this season.