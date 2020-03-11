There’s a new way to get rid of vegetative yard waste in Pender County

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County residents can now get rid of their yard waste in a safe and legal way.
Haywood Bryant, the owner of a tree service company in Hampstead, and Rick Tunner of Big Dog Tractor, Inc., bought an air curtain burner to open their own facility called Branch and Brush Debris.
An air curtain burner is a pollution control device for open burning. It’s designed to reduce particulate matter like ash or excess smoke. It’s environmentally friendly because it also produces biochar, which farmers and gardeners can use to improve soil fertility. The burner arrived from Charlotte on Wednesday.
Running Deer Landfill, located in Rocky Point, closed October of 2019 and since then, there has been nowhere for residents, landscapers or tree companies to legally dump their limbs, leaves, clippings or vegetative debris.
Pender County commissioners approved a special use permit back in January to allow Haywood and Tunner to operate a vegetative recycling center on Haywood’s land, where his business is also located.
Branch and Brush Debris is located at 21435 U.S. 17. They are now accepting yard waste. Prices vary, depending on the amount of debris.
There will be a grand opening celebration, but that date has not yet been announced.
