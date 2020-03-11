Thalian Hall continues operations, takes extra precautions in light of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thalian Hall has instituted health and safety precautions in response to concern over COVID-19.
Wilmington’s historic Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts has begun various measures such as installing hand sanitizing stations at every exit, as well as each bathroom. The staff have also begun using strong disinfectant cleaners in high-touch areas such as handrails and door knobs.
The theatre will also be wiping down counters in the concession and bar area throughout business hours and asking staff to stay home if they are feeling ill.
Tony Rivenbark is the Executive Director of Thalian Hall and says the new precautions are all about maintaining public health.
“We are holding steady and we are continuing to operate and do everything we can to try and make it a safe environment for people to enjoy the gorgeous, historic Thalian Hall," Rivenbark said.
Rivenbark believes in Thalian Hall’s ability to endure.
“Theatre is a survivor. It has survived wars, it has survived fires, and it has certainly survived disease.”
