Special Olympics North Carolina cancels all events for March over coronavirus concerns

“... Due to recent developments tied to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a case tied to a U.S. Special Olympics athlete, and the heightened risks for people with intellectual disabilities (due to a larger number having compromised immune systems/health conditions) and the elderly, Special Olympics International (SOI) has taken the position to advise us to suspend all sport training and competition activities and other activations involving our athletes through March 31, 2020,” Special Olympics North Carolina President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne announced Tuesday. "SOI made this decision after consulting with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization.