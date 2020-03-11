Special Olympics North Carolina cancels all events for March over coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Special Olympics North Carolina has canceled all March events due to concerns about coronavirus.
“... Due to recent developments tied to the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), including a case tied to a U.S. Special Olympics athlete, and the heightened risks for people with intellectual disabilities (due to a larger number having compromised immune systems/health conditions) and the elderly, Special Olympics International (SOI) has taken the position to advise us to suspend all sport training and competition activities and other activations involving our athletes through March 31, 2020,” Special Olympics North Carolina President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne announced Tuesday. "SOI made this decision after consulting with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and after reviewing the latest guidance from the World Health Organization.
“Our action today reinforces N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement of the state of emergency where all event organizers are asked to cancel any events bringing people of high risk together.”
All sports practices and events for March have been cancelled.
Fundraising events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The Special Olympic New Hanover MedFest scheduled for March 25 also has been cancelled.
As of now, all Special Olympics events in the state set for April will go on as scheduled.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.