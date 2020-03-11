NHRMC releases updated visitor guidelines amid coronavirus fears

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Amid coronavirus concerns, New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Wednesday released updated visitor guidelines.
The following applies to any person visiting an NHRMC facility:
- No visitors age 12 and under are permitted
- Each patient is limited to two (2) adult visitors at a time
- Do not visit if you have flu-like symptoms, including fever and cough, until 48 hours after your symptoms are gone
- As always, please sanitize your hands often
These guidelines will be effective beginning Thursday, March 12. NHRMC has been on flu-related visitor restrictions since Dec. 30.
Currently, there are seven confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in North Carolina. Six of the seven positive cases are in Wake County with the seventh being in Chatham County.
No confirmed cases have been reported in the Cape Fear region.
