International students face uncertain future under coronavirus travel restrictions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - International students who traveled to the US from China to further their education are unsure of when they’ll see their families again as travel restrictions continue because of the coronavirus.
There are seven Chinese students who attend Cape Fear Academy, according to TBI New Oasis Global Student Program Coordinator Jenn Fullgar, who oversees programming and hosts family housing for six of them.
These students come to America for opportunities they don’t have in their home country.
“I have more access to different opportunities, like some of them I’ve never tried them or never heard of them," said 16-year-old Chengyi Liu. "It’s just really cool. It makes me more open-minded, I would say.”
Many begin high school as freshmen with the intention to graduate from high school and pursue a college degree in America.
Liu cancelled her trip home over spring break last week because of the international travel restrictions in place. She could have flown home, but may not have been allowed to return.
Liu says her parents returned to work last week after three weeks home to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“I was worried about them at first, but now I’m just worried about myself," she said. "Right now in China most cases are already healed but here it just started.”
She hopes she’ll get to go home this summer.
Several of Liu’s classmates and friends are seniors. Their parents may not be able to travel to see them graduate.
“Which is heartbreaking because they’ve worked really hard to get to where they’re at and to have their parents miss this milestone in their life is pretty heart-breaking,” Fullgar said.
For students who have regularly traveled home for summer, winter and spring breaks, the stress of worrying about their families during the coronavirus outbreak is now turning into their families worrying for them.
Liu jokes that she doesn’t want her baby sister to forget who she is.
