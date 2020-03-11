First Alert Forecast: spring-like through Friday, chill-down this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday accounts for a spring-like air mass bathing the Cape Fear Region. Given southwest breezes plus any sun intervals, temperatures ought to readily swell to highs in the lower and middle 70s on the mainland and upper 60s and lower 70s for the beaches. High-resolution computer models continue to, quite sensibly, suggest the development of pop-up showers and storms Wednesday. Rain odds: 10% for the midday hours, 20% for the afternoon, and 30% in the evening.
In your longer-range forecast: Thursday and Friday will be handsome with balmy temperatures and few if any showers, but a chillier and wetter front remains likely to wedge in over the weekend. Sunday in particular looks raw with at least 50% rain odds and temperatures struggling through the 40s and 50s. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great week!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.