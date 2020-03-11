First Alert Forecast: spring-like through Friday, chill-down this weekend

In your longer-range forecast: Thursday and Friday will be handsome with balmy temperatures and few if any showers, but a chillier and wetter front remains likely to wedge in over the weekend. Sunday in particular looks raw with at least 50% rain odds and temperatures struggling through the 40s and 50s. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great week!