County leaders question ‘troubling’ decision regarding race, gender questions on Census count survey

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County leaders have asked the U.S. Census Bureau to rethink a critical part of its 2020 count survey that, as it reportedly stands, could effectively disenfranchise minorities.
In a letter to Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, New Hanover County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said the county’s Complete County Committee learned during its March 5 meeting that if a person declines to answer the survey’s questions regarding racial background and gender, that person would default to “white” and “male.”
“As an African-American man who is a leader in this community, I found the revelation troubling and something I sincerely hope the Census Bureau will reconsider,” Barfield wrote in the March 11 letter. “Our committee consists of community leaders from a variety of races and ethnic backgrounds. Every member was shocked to learn this development.”
The decennial count is mandated by the Constitution and counts the population in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands). Each home will receive an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire—online, by phone, or by mail.
The data is used to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal aid is spent and determines legislative representation at the state and federal level.
“Defaulting non-answers to ‘white’ and ‘male’ could skew the data that will be used for the next 10 years to determine federal spending and representation,” Barfield wrote.
Barfield went on to formally request the Census Bureau to “reconsider this policy and perform follow-up work with those who – for whatever reason – do not answer the questions pertaining to race and gender.”
Invitations to respond to the 2020 Census are expected to be delivered to households between March 12-20. Once you receive that invitation, you can respond online, by phone, or by mail.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.