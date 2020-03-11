Citizen complaint results in drug arrest in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police say a citizen complaint led to the arrest of a man on multiple drug charges Monday.
The Whiteville Police Department said it received a tip about possible drug activity taking place in the area of West Side Park.
Officers investigating the complaint located a vehicle in the area and arrested Corey James Harrison on the following charges:
- possession with the intent to sell and deliver
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- carrying a concealed weapon
- intent to sell a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance
- contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Harrison was booked under a $25,000 secured bond.
Two juveniles who were in the vehicle with Harrison were released to their guardians.
Police say the case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.