CFPUA: Lane shift needed for additional repairs on Pine Grove Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA officials say a contractor will need to perform an additional repair to a sewer line on Pine Grove Drive.
Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, the southbound lane of the 700 block of Pine Grove Drive will be closed between Brightwood Road and Somersett Lane. This is the same traffic pattern that was in place Monday, March 9, as contractors performed an emergency sewer repair in the area.
Portable signal lights will be in place to direct traffic.
The closure is expected to last for 8 hours, and asphalt will be restored before the lane is reopened.
See below for a map of the lane closure:
