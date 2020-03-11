Carolina Beach passes increase to town parking rates

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach council members passed an ordinance Tuesday raising the cost to park in many town-owned lots.
Under the measure, some town- managed lots will double the hourly rate to match the price of private lots.
The previous rate was $2.50/hr and $17/day; its now been increased to $5/hr and $20/day for many lots and untimed meters. The rate will be $3/ hr for timed meters.
In the 4-1 vote Tuesday night, leaders also raised the rates on annual passes for non-residents to $175 and doubled the cost of residential annual golf cart pass prices, which used to be $20, to $40. Employee parking passes jumped from $50 to $100.
Leaders say the extra revenue would go to infrastructure projects around town.
The season currently begins in April and runs through October. Under the new rules, next year’s parking season will begin March 1, and end on October 31.
