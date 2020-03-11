Cape Fear Packathon to provide thousands a meals to those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will pack thousands of meals for neighbors in need.
“We like to say that the meal count of our Packathon is not the most important thing, the most important thing is to make every meal count,” said organizer Scott Cheatham.
For only 29 cents a meal, volunteers will pack dry ingredients into bags, which provide 6 meals. Those bags go into a case which includes 40 bags of food.
The goal for 2020 is to pack 250,000 meals with the Feed the Hunger meal packs.
The meals are sent to malnourished children and families both overseas and here in our county and communities.
“Mostly, these kids get this food at school and it may be the only food they get all day," Cheatham said. “A lot of times the mothers of the children, let their children eat and what their children don’t eat they eat and that’s all they have, so it’s at-risk children around the world.”
Ten percent of all the meals packed will come back to the Cape Fear region to feed those in need.
The event will take place at 312 Raleigh Street in Wilmington. If you would like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website to find out more information.
