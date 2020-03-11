The Brigade Boys & Girls Club holds 3rd Annual Golf day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Brigade Boys and Girls Club held its third annual Golf Day Tuesday afternoon.
Members from First Tee of Wilmington turned the club into a golf course.
Stations were set up for putting, longest drive competition, closest to the pin, and there was a marshmallow driving range.
"They love to hit the ball at the different stations set up,” said First Tee of Greater Wilmington Director Randy Hofer. “It uses everything in the golf game and anything they can hit a golf ball with. Because we know it isn't easy."
The kids had plenty of fun, but also learned at the same time.
“We want to teach kids life skills during the event,” said First Tee of Greater Wilmington Director Randy Hofer.
The First Tee teaches nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance and courtesy.
